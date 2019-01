Aberdeen is the busiest heliport in the world for Sikorsky S-92 operations, according to a new report.

Flights recorded by Westwood Global Energy indicate that S-92s are being worked “intensively” in the North Sea.

More than 5,000 S-92 flights were recorded between December 1-18, 2018.

As of December 18, nearly a fifth (19.3%) of the active fleet were working from Aberdeen, Westwood said.