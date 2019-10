Ryanair has today confirmed the changed times for flights from Aberdeen to Malaga.

The flights to the Spanish destination from Aberdeen International Airport flew twice weekly on Thursdays and Sunday.

Now the flights for next summer will take-off in the evenings on Tuesdays at 6.10pm while the Saturday flight will leave Aberdeen at 10.50am.

Meanwhile, the last flight from Aberdeen to the Costa del Sol for 2019 will take off later this week and will be available again in March next year.