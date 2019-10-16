Ryanair axes Aberdeen flight to popular holiday destination

A budget airline has axed flights from Aberdeen to a popular holiday destination.

The Aberdeen to Malta route was launched by Ryanair flying out of Aberdeen International Aiport for the first time last year.

But the airline has carried out a review of its services and has now confirmed the service will no longer be available from the end of this month.

Ryanair said it had taken account of route performance and market demand.

Other routes operated by Ryanair from the Granite City to destinations such as Alicante, Malaga and Faro will continue to run.

It will be a blow to holidaymakers across the region and Gordon MP Colin Clark described it as a “retrograde” step.

He said: “Airlines should be looking to add direct routes in the north-east. At a time when Heathrow is expanding, regional airports such as Aberdeen have the chance to thrive, as opportunities to connect the world increase.

“I will be in contact with the airport management to see what can be done to ensure Aberdeen airport makes the most of this opportunity in 2020.”

Andrew Martin, vice chairman for the Aberdeen Hotel Association, said he hoped more flights would be available in the future.

He said: “It is always sad to see a route cancellation from Aberdeen.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are disappointed that Ryanair’s Aberdeen-Malta route will not be returning for summer 2020. Our team works tirelessly to maintain existing routes and attract new ones, however, route-planning decisions are ultimately the responsibility of airlines.

“While it’s sad to see the Malta route go, in the past few months we’ve increased capacity to Amsterdam and added new routes to Norway, Brussels, and domestic connections to Newcastle, Newquay and Norwich.”

A spokeswoman for Ryanair said work was under way to finalise its 2020 schedule to Faro but confirmed there would be no more flights to Malta.

She said: “I can confirm that the Aberdeen to Malta route will not operate in summer 2020, as we continually review each of our 2,100 routes and put together a schedule based on many factors including base availability, historical route performance and market demand.”