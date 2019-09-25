Russell Howard visits north-east academy to help raise awareness for young carers

A popular comedian has helped a north-east school to raise awareness for young carers.

Russell Howard, who performed at P&J Live on Friday, signed a brick on a special fundraising wall at Mackie Academy.

The money from the sale of each brick will go towards a trip for the school’s youngsters.

The comedian spoke to a selection of young carers at the Stonehaven school on Saturday.

Russell said: “It has been a privilege to unveil this very special wall highlighting the role young carers play.

“They are all unsung heroes sacrificing time and effort to care for someone important to them while going to school.”