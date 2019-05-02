Russell Anderson’s football academy helping thousands of north-east kids every week

A football academy run by a former Dons captain is helping thousands of children each week.

The Russell Anderson Development School, which was set up in 2012, helps youngsters in disadvantaged areas in the north-east enjoy the chance to play football.

Russell, now 40, who retired from playing in 2015 after two spells with the Dons, and was named one of the club’s greatest players, revealed around 2,500 children from eight schools benefit from coaching sessions every week.

He is now aiming to help children meet Scottish Government targets of two hours of physical education every week.

Russell said: “We’re in eight primary schools in Aberdeen at the moment and we are offering children the opportunity to improve their health and wellbeing as well as being involved in football.

“We need to give them access to quality PE which they may not be able to get without the service we provide.

“We are helping in the region of 2,500 children. The Scottish Government is trying to ensure children take part in two hours of free PE a week and we can help schools deliver that.

“As well as improving their health and wellbeing, it also makes children more confident.

“It’s an ongoing piece of work and it’s all down to the partnerships we have with the schools we work with.

“Those relationships have been built up over a few years.

“We have been in Riverbank for eight years now so we obviously have a great relationship with them, and it’s a similar story in other schools too.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The development school has been chosen as a candidate in Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative, which provides funding of up to £4,000 for community organisations.

If it is successful, Russell believes more children across the north-east will feel the benefits.

He said: “Hopefully we are successful and it will benefit the work we are doing in schools across the area.

“Any additional funding we can get will help us in terms of what we can achieve in the future.”