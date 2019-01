Motorists are experiencing delays after a multiple-car crash on the A96.

The incident, which is at Tyrebagger on the Dyce side, took place just after 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was reported to us just after 4.30pm.

“It’s on the A96 at Tyrebagger on the Dyce side. There is no injuries.

“It is causing a bit of an obstruction, there is multiple vehicles involved.

“There is police on the scene at the moment.”