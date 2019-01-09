Rush hour delays after four crashes on north-east roads

A three-vehicle crash has caused delays on a busy north-east road.

The collision happened on the A96 beside the Inverurie roundabout with Traffic Scotland warning drivers of potential delays.

Police Scotland told the Evening Express that there was no injuries involved.

Officers have also been called to Ashgrove Road West after a two-vehicle collision.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that they were awaiting vehicle recovery but there was no injuries in the incident that happened at 4.25pm

Meanwhile officers are also on the scene beside Dyce Caravans on Pitmedden Road.

Two vehicles collided at 4.39pm with police saying that there are no injuries in the crash.

And earlier this evening multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the A96 near Tyrebagger.