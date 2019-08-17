Rural north-east development plan takes step forward

A new development plan aimed at protecting a part of the north-east is nearing completion.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority is drawing up a local development plan (LDP), which will be submitted to Scottish ministers for formal consideration.

Representatives of the authority said they are confident the new LDP will protect the environment while ensuring enough space is provided for houses, jobs and services. Board members met yesterday and backed the plan.

Authority representative Eleanor Mackintosh said: “We are committed to ensuring the national park’s communities remain healthy and sustainable.”

After a 12-week consultation on the proposal, the LDP will go before ministers where it will be subject to an examination. A planning reporter will then make recommendations before the LDP is put in place next year.