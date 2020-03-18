RuPaul’s Drag Race show at P&J Live postponed

One of the world’s biggest drag shows set for Aberdeen this summer has been postponed due to coronavirus.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was scheduled to take place at P&J Live on May 6, however, the show has been moved to September 5.

Werq the World is a 20-date tour which also features dates in Paris, Lisbon and Madrid.

The show centres around Drag Race judge and Strictly Dancing star Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning home after an experiment gone wrong.

A statement from the show said: “We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and believe it in everyone’s best interest to postpone this year’s European tour.”

