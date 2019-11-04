RuPaul’s Drag Race heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

One of the biggest drag shows in the world will take to the stage in Aberdeen next year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will be arriving with an all-new production at P&J Live.

The show, called Werq the World, will tour all across Europe in 2020, with the Aberdeen date scheduled for May 6.

It will be the first time the show has come to the north-east.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We are extremely thrilled to bring RuPaul’s Drag Race to the north-east for the first time in May.

“We know the show will be well received by their fans as they kick off their tour in Aberdeen.”

The 20-date tour also features shows in Paris, Lisbon and Madrid.

The show centres around Drag Race judge and Strictly Dancing star Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning home after an experiment gone wrong.

The winner of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – currently airing on the BBC – will join the “trans-continental extravaganza”.

The makers of the show said: “Join Asia O’hara Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Plastique Tiara, Shea Coulee, Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo, Yvie Oddly and the soon-to-be announced Season 1 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as they journey through iconic periods of history in the hope they will find their way back to present day.

“The 2020 tour steps it up once again, debuting at Europe’s largest arenas with production value rivaling any major pop concert – a first for any drag production.

“With the inaugural show set to shock Aberdeen on May 6 and leave Antwerp reeling on June 14, don’t miss out on the world’s largest drag production as it sashays across the continent.”

Tickets will be available at P&J Live.