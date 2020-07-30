RuPaul’s Drag Race announces new date for Aberdeen’s P&J Live show

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been rescheduled again, with a new date for the tour’s Aberdeen show confirmed for 2021.

The show, which was originally set for P&J Live on May 6 was postponed in March due to Covid-19 with a date of September 5 pencilled in.

However, the Werq The World tour has been rescheduled again, with the show now set to come to Aberdeen on May 12 2021.

The show centres around Drag Race judge and Strictly Dancing star Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning home after an experiment gone wrong.

Stars from the US, UK and Canadian series will all feature, including Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly.

The tour will open at Aberdeen’s P&J Live with production values “rivalling any major pop concert”.