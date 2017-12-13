Runrig team up with Aberdeenshire whisky firm to create farewell drink

An Aberdeenshire drinks firm has teamed up with Runrig to create a new whisky to commemorate their final gigs.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, based in Huntly, have produced the special dram linked to the Scottish band’s farewell concerts in Stirling next year.

The two have collaborated before on commemorative whisky with all batches selling out shortly after launch.

One for the road – the name of the latest whisky – went on sale today

CEO of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Moji Shand said: “When Runrig announced they were pulling down the curtain on their 45 years in music, it was only apt that we would collaborate with them again on a ‘one for the road’ whisky.

“It’s been an honour to work with them and we wish the band and their tour all the best.”

The band, who formed in 1973, will celebrate with two farewell concerts in Stirling’s City Park in August next year.