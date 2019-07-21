Runner targets PB and charity cash at Great Aberdeen Run

Half-marathon entrant Gerda Edelman will be running with two goals in mind: To break her personal best time over the distance and fundraise for a charity close to her heart.

She is travelling from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to take part ahead of the TCS Amsterdam Marathon in October.

“The Great Aberdeen Run is part of my training schedule,” said Gerda, 38.

Gerda, right, started running during her first pregnancy three years ago and has since completed four half-marathons – including one when she was 16 weeks pregnant with her second daughter, Amy.

“My personal record is 1:49:50, but that was only six months after Amy was born so I should be faster now!”

Gerda added: “Amy was born with a cleft lip, cheek and palate. She’s a year old and just recovered from her third operation.

“Children like Amy can’t be breastfed or drink from a normal bottle, but medical care can prevent malnutrition and disability.”

That’s why Gerda is running for the Dutch charity Dokters van de wereld (Doctors of the World) which delivers vital support in developing countries.

To sponsor Gerda, visit https://bit.ly/2NQ2xij