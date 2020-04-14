North-east runner raises hundreds for Barnardo’s with lockdown run

A north-east charity volunteer has raised £500 for a children’s charity by running through the coronavirus outbreak.

Jamie Rendall set up a campaign to raise money for Barnardo’s following the temporary closure of its Portlethen shop.

The 21-year-old set himself the challenge to run 10km around the Aberdeen area each day for three weeks.

He set up a fundraiser page on Facebook and uploaded his daily progress using the Nike Running app and has only two day left to complete it.

Jamie said: “I wanted to do something that I was good at, which happens to be running, to help vulnerable young people and their families who are affected by coronavirus.

“I also felt the need to focus on something positive that would help to create structure in my day during the lockdown period.”

