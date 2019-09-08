Run the Benn event raises £4,000 for Charlie House

A new race event has raised more than £4,000 for a children’s charity.

Run the Benn – an 8k trail race to Bennachie’s Mither Tap summit – raised the cash in support of Aberdeen-based charity Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

In total, 45 people registered to take part in the inaugural race.

The event saw runners as young as six years old pulling on their running shoes to help to generate funds for Charlie House.

Playing energetic music to keep runners motivated, a DJ was on hand near the top of Bennachie to see people off on their run back down.

The event was organised by both Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel and Juice Fitness & Lifestyle.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, thanked the organisers for selecting the charity as a beneficiary.

She said: “We were delighted to be selected as one of the beneficiaries for the inaugural Run the Benn, alongside local charity BECS. Event organiser Arlene Barclay is so passionate about keeping active and involving the entire family – her enthusiasm is infectious.

“To have two benefiting local charities involved meant it was a real family event.

“An amazing amount was raised and Macdonald Pittodrie House was the perfect beautiful start and end point, with celebrations carrying on into the evening at the post-event dinner.

“We look forward to seeing this event grow each year.”

Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel general manager Kenny McMillan said: “Since taking up my current post at the hotel, I have been keen to maximise the potential of our beautiful surroundings and this new event is a great way to share some of the stunning countryside we enjoy in this part of the world.”

Arlene Barclay, of Juice Fitness & Lifestyle, said: “We are grateful to everyone who supported the event, from the runners to Atmosphere Lighting & Sound and our main sponsor FMCM Ltd.”

Recording the fastest time on the day was Greig Cruickshank, who completed the course in under an hour with a time of 49 minutes.

Inspirational Fitness Awards were awarded to runners Jackie Fraser and Craig Sandison in recognition to their commitment to training in spite of personal challenges.

Inverurie-based BECS, the first public soft play area in the north-east that allows for inclusion and integration between children with additional needs and mainstream children, also benefited from the event.