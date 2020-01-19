Calling the north-east: Run for your health – and charity cash

The charity partners for a popular running event are urging people to take part in the event.

Representatives from CLAN, Charlie House, Friends of the NeoNatal Unit, Inspire, the ARCHIE Foundation and Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, joined together for the charity launch of Run Garioch.

The annual run, which includes a half marathon, takes place at the end of March at Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie.

Christine Appel, race support manager of Run Garioch said: “Overall the event raises money for Garioch sports centre and sports trust, and in particular, it’s raising money for a new tennis facility.”

While the money raised in race entries is put put back into the community, charities are free to raise funds for their own mission.

She said: “The charity launch is about them kicking off their own campaign, as they’re looking for people to take part in the race.

“We find we get a big rush of people signing up when we go live in October, then a big push at New Year, so they want to attract people to run on their behalf.”

The event promises to bring together the community, as well as individuals from futher afield. In previous years it has attracted top athletes, including runner Robbie Simpson, who won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Christine said: “It’s fantastic because it gives people a goal to aim for. It gets people involved, and with it being early in the year, it’s something to set your sights on for a new year’s resolution.

“It’s great for our local community groups too because they come and help us on the day and then we make donations to their causes, so it really gets everyone involved. Even if people don’t want to run they can be involved. They can marshal, help hand out teas and coffees or help set up. There are things people can do to be involved without even putting a shoe on.”

She added: “We take kids from the age of four and we’re now at the stage where we see kids who were four or five coming up and running the 5k, winning the 5k. It’s really gratifying to see.”

“It’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm. As hard work as it is, seeing the kids smile when they cross the line of the race really does make a difference. It makes it worth it.”

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator for Charlie House, said: “This is the second year we have been involved with Run Garioch and it is a fantastic family event which we love being part of.

“As an affiliated charity, we are lucky to have 30 available spaces which can be used across any of the races on the day.

“We ask that people requesting a 10k space fundraise a minimum of £100 and that half marathoners raise a minimum of £200.”

Run Garioch 2020 will be held on Sunday March 29. To sign up visit the sign up sheet online, here.