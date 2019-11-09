Rumours of Aberdeen centre’s closure ‘unfounded’

A charity which runs schools for people with additional support needs has hit back at rumours it was to close one of its centres in Aberdeen.

Christmas cards were circulated to a number of organisations in the city including the Evening Express.

The message inside suggested Camphill’s facility at Cairnlee, which supports young adults with learning disabilities, was to be closed next year.

It also said the young people there would be moved to new projects in England.

But Camphill executive director Alex Busch insisted the rumours were unfounded when contacted for clarification by the Evening Express.

He said: “We can assure people Camphill Cairnlee is not closing down. That is not something that is going to be happening.

“None of our pupils there are going to be moving to England as has been suggested in the card.

“Our management team has been informed that these cards have been sent out.

“I can confirm there is no closure of any of Camphill’s facilities on the cards.”

In the card, a man named only as “Ben” writes that the centre will be closed for good on July 3 next year.

He adds that the young people in the care of the centre will be moved to “community placements” south of the border and describes “the very end of Cairnlee”.

City councillor Martin Greig expressed his surprise that the cards had been circulated around Aberdeen and said the charity had his support.

He said: “Camphill has an excellent reputation and a strong, proud record of care and learning in Aberdeen.

“It is a highly valued facility which has provided a great service to many people and families.

“It is puzzling to think there are conflicting views over its future.

“It is important for everyone to continue to support Camphill and help the facility as much as possible.

“If anyone has genuine grievances or concerns there are processes to raise and follow up complaints.

“Covert secret messages and unsubstantiated rumours are not an appropriate way to go about doing that.”