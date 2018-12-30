North-east rugby star leads field on lifesaving efforts

A community has rallied together to more than double the number of defibrillators across their town in a bid to save lives.

Fraserburgh Community Safety Group, which is made up of volunteers, has spearheaded a campaign to raise awareness and find out where all the defibrillators are within their community.

The issue has come under the spotlight in recent months as a result of Broch rugby player Chris Arnott who was saved by his team-mates when they used a defibrillator to get his heart started after he collapsed on the pitch.

Fundraising by the community in the wake of the incident has seen enough money raised to fund an extra seven defibs across the town – more than doubling the number in Fraserburgh.

Councillor Brian Topping, who is the group’s chairman, said: “The fact they had one saved this player’s life.

“It just shows you that in a situation like this it was a matter of life or death.

“The money will get an extra seven and it’s thanks to the funding that came forward.

“There’s been a terrific support for this.”

The group began raising awareness of the issue in 2014 after realising that there were no outdoor public access defibs in a town of 13,000 people.

They have created leaflets pinpointing the locations where the life-saving equipment can be found, including ones owned privately by businesses.

Mr Topping said: “A lot of work was done trying to identify where all the defibs were.

“We also gave stickers to shops that had defibs so people walking past knew their was one available inside.

“The hope is they will never need to be used but they are there and can save lives as has been proven.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Father-of-two Chris Arnott, who has recently joined the group after being saved by his team mates using a defibrillator, said: “We raised money for getting more defibs into Fraserburgh but without their help and expertise there is no way we could have done all of this on our own.

“They’re a brilliant organisation so much so that I have joined to be part of their community.

“We don’t want anyone to use them but it’s good to have them there should we need them and to have more available for the Fraserburgh area is brilliant.

“The good thing about the organisation is they also collect information as to who has business-owned defibs to put out to the wider community as well.”

Mr Arnott said the group is committed to continuing their work and wants to hopefully spread out to the outlying villages.

He said: “Five or six are being purchased with the money my wife and I raised.

“Another two have been privately bought as well.

“We’re working to get them in place and are identifying the right buildings.

“We’re making good progress on getting one at Fraserburgh Swimming Pool.”

Mr Arnott was taking part in a training session with Fraserburgh Rugby Club earlier this year when he suddenly collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

He has since returned home from hospital after being fitted with a defibrillator and hopes to return to work soon as a policeman.

He said: “There’s no doubts the benefits are amazing.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the defib I used.”