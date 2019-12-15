Rugby star Gareth Thomas on course to complete 500-mile cycle to Aberdeen

Rugby star Gareth Thomas is on the last leg of his 500-mile cycle challenge to raise money for Sport Relief.

He took on the huge challenge to deliver the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy from 2018 winner Geraint Thomas’ home city of Cardiff to Aberdeen.

Thomas, who picked up the trophy in Cardiff on Monday, began a week-long journey to the P&J Live Arena where this year’s awards ceremony takes place.

The former Welsh and British Lions rugby captain is expected to present the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy to this year’s lucky winner tonight. The live ceremony starts at 7pm at BBC One.

Thomas, who travelled through Wales, England and Scotland, is currently heading up the coast from Montrose.

Gareth switched between a solo bike and a Quattrocycle, four-person pedal bike, with the additional seats filled by his friends and celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment.

The intense Tour De Trophy challenge saw him cycle 12 hours a day for seven days straight to raise money for Sport Relief charity.

The 45-year-old, who revealed he was HIV positive in September and has since been praised for his courage, also aims to fight against the stigma surrounding the virus.

The rugby star, who came out as gay in 2009, is considered to be the first UK sportsman to go public about living with HIV. He said he hoped to “fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject”.