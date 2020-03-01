Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings to host Aberdeen charity event

A Scottish rugby legend will host a star-studded dinner to raise funds for a north-east charity.

Gavin Hastings holds the Rugby All-Stars fundraiser in aid of the Sue Ryder Dee View Court appeal, in the hope of raising a final £180,000 for the expansion of the neurological care centre.

The event falls as Gavin prepares to celebrate 30 years since he played on the Scottish team who rose to victory over England, winning the coveted Five Nations Grand Slam title in 1990.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gavin, whose wife, Diane was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2003, will be leading a questions and answers segment with a panel of rugby royalty including Ryan Grant and Ruairidh Jackson.

Gavin said: “It is a pleasure to throw my weight behind the charity and help it to reach its fundraising target.”

The dinner will take place on March 19. To buy tickets, visit www.sueryder.org/RugbyDinner