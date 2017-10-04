Rugby player praises NHS staff after being airlifted to hospital following neck injury

An Army veteran has praised NHS staff after a painful return to his beloved rugby club left him being airlifted to hospital with neck injuries.

Lee McLellan, 38, was taking part in his second game with Ross Sutherland Rugby Club against Mackie’s FP at the Redcloak pitches in Stonehaven when he accidentally ran headfirst into a fellow player and felt neck pains.

Despite thinking the injury was minor, an air ambulance was sent and Lee found himself in hospital.

He said: “It’s the first time in 30 years playing rugby that I’ve had any serious injuries but I’m lucky to have only suffered deep muscle and ligament damage.

“I’ll be undergoing sports massages and my neck brace is off; the doctors think it will be better to let the muscles in my neck strengthen.

“Initially I thought we’d all just have a laugh about the injury, but after having lain on the floor an hour, I heard the helicopter flying above.

“The nurses and doctors were fantastic, they did an amazing job. As soon as I found out nothing was broken, I was keen to get released to give up my bed to those more seriously injured.”

The Invergordon resident said rugby has been a huge help to him since returning to civilian life, as well as aiding his recovery from PTSD and physical injuries.

Sergeant McLellan took part in tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, in which he suffered injuries from improvised explosive device blasts that sadly fatally wounded several of his fellow soldiers, and he was awarded a medal for long service and good conduct.

He said: “I played for Ross Sutherland throughout my school years, and anytime I was home from the Army I’d join in. The camaraderie between the players is the closest thing you’ll get to being in the Army.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.32pm last Saturday to attend a non-emergency incident at the Redcloak Rugby Pitches in Stonehaven.

“At the time, local crews were already attending to higher priority emergency calls which meant we were not able to respond as quickly as normal. One of our clinical advisers stayed in contact with the 999 caller to ensure there had been no change in the patient’s condition.

“We dispatched our heli-med air ambulance, which arrived on scene at 5.47pm, and transferred the patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”