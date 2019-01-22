RSPB invites public to join in with 40th anniversary of Big Birdwatch

A wildlife organisation is celebrating a milestone anniversary by inviting the public to bird watch.

The RSPB is celebrating 40 years of its popular event Big Garden Birdwatch by inviting the public to spend one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden or local green space.

This year’s event takes place next Saturday, Sunday and Monday, after which people can then send their results to the RSPB.

Close to half-a-million people join in the Birdwatch every year and, in Aberdeen, the most commonly recorded bird last year was the house sparrow, followed by the starling, blackbird, feral pigeon, blue tit, and woodpigeon.

To celebrate and help people participate in this year’s survey, Sadie Gorvett is running a Big Garden Birdwatch information and activity stall at the Belmont Street Market on Saturday.

Sadie will be providing survey forms, information and advice for feeding and counting garden birds as well as offering the chance to make a bird feeder to take home.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter