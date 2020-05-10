Royals show their support for north-east postal workers

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have shown their support for postal workers in a letter collected by their north-east postman.

The letter, written by Prince Charles and Camilla, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, was picked up by their postman Neil Martin, from outside their home in Birkhall, Aberdeenshire.

It praises workers for their dedication, resilience and hard work, thanking them on behalf of everyone who relies on Royal Mail for the delivery of letters and parcels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The letter reads: “During these uncertain and worrying weeks, we are aware of just how incredibly hard you have all worked to overcome many challenges, adapted to new ways of working, and possibly had to overcome your own personal fears. Many of you, we know, have gone above and beyond what is normally expected of you.”

Prince Charles has also recorded an audio version of the letter which will be available online from sources such as Spotify and Google Podcasts.

It comes after Royal Mail’s successful Thumbs Up For Your Postie campaign, which encourages customers to show appreciation for their postie by giving them a thumbs up from a safe two metres distance.

Almost 185,000 children’s colouring templates have been downloaded, with postmen and women reporting seeing lots of colourful creations in the front windows of homes up and down the country.