Royals recover from coronavirus in rural north-east

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been pictured on their Deeside estate for the first time since the Duke recovered from coronavirus.

Charles and Camilla were reunited earlier this week after the Duchess finished a 14-day isolation period.

They have now been pictured at Birkhall, on the royal estate at Balmoral, to mark their 15th wedding anniversary – joined by their pet dogs Bluebell and Beth.

The photo, which appeared on the Clarence House Twitter profile yesterday, is believed to have been taken by a member of staff.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The couple are currently operating with a reduced household.

The prince, who showed mild symptoms of Covid-19, spent seven days isolating after being diagnosed on March 25. Camilla, who tested negative for the Covid-19 disease, isolated for a fortnight in keeping with advice.

Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's dogs Bluebell and Beth. The photo was taken earlier today at Birkhall. pic.twitter.com/0Xw1nxySpu — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 8, 2020

Charles, who opened the NHS Nightingale hospital in London by video link on Friday, has spoken of the “strange, frustrating and often distressing” experience of being without friends and relatives while suffering from coronavirus.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: