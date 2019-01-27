Royal Voluntary Service appealing for new helpers in north-east

A north-east charity is looking for volunteers donate their time to help run two north-east services.

The Royal Voluntary Service is calling on people to join the Supporting Your Recovery service in Aberdeen as well as its Supporting You at Home service for older people in Aberdeenshire.

Pat Middleton, service manager at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Volunteering a couple of hours may not seem like much, but having someone to just be there for older people can make all the difference in the world.

“Our volunteers are fantastic and they get as much out of volunteering as they put in. Those who sign up can choose to dedicate as much or as little time to volunteering as they like and full training will be given.”

Supporting Your Recovery offers help in hospital and at home for older people who no longer need acute treatment and risk re-admission to hospital without appropriate support.

