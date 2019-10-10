Royal visits north-east heritage centre

A north-east visitor centre gave a warm welcome to a special royal guest.

Tarves Heritage Project welcomed Prince Edward to the historic Aberdeenshire village.

During his visit, he was given a guided tour around the displays and artefacts, which relate to farming and domestic life, shops, trades, the school and the Kirk in the area.

The Tarves Heritage Project is renowned for its old schoolroom, which has been authentically restored as a Victorian classroom, fully kitted out with old-fashioned desks, slates and a blackboard.

Norman Glen, chairman of the initiative, said: “We are a small charity which relies on volunteers but we still manage to attract visitors of all ages and from all over the world.

“It was very exciting to welcome HRH Prince Edward to the Heritage Centre, he was very interested in the work we are doing to promote and preserve the history and heritage of the area for future generations to enjoy.”

Norman added: “The Heritage Project began in 1993 and works to preserve and promote the history and heritage of Tarves Village and the surrounding area.

“In 2004 we were able to take up residence in part of the former Village school built in 1837.

“The repair and restoration of the building was made possible by the award of various grants and a substantial gift from the estate of Dorothy Corbett who was a committed volunteer and supporter of the project.”

Prince Edward was led into the room during Saturday’s visit, where Miss Hamilton, the Victorian teacher, welcomed him in as the “school inspector”.

He then observed a lesson of youngsters, who were all dressed in Victorian clothing, being taught about potatoes.

Playing along, he watched as one of the pupils got into trouble by the teacher for speaking in Doric.

Maisy Logan, a pupil from Tarves Primary School, who had volunteered to be a Victorian scholar for the visit, said: “I said the tattle comes fae ma father’s ferm.

“Miss Hamilton was very cross with me and I had to sit on the stool by the blackboard with the dunce’s hat on.

“She said you can’t speak the Doric at school you must speak only the Queen’s English.”

After the lesson, Prince Edward sat down with the children and spoke to them, before moving on to meet other volunteers involved in the project.