Royal tweet sparks fresh interest in Aberdeen university east singing project

The deadline for submissions for an Aberdeen University singing project has been extended after a Royal tweet sparked global interest.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay shared the iSing4Peace initiative on their official social media accounts – and vocalists subsequently got in touch from around the world.

Musicians across the world are being invited to join the #iSing4Peace global musical project to record a new song 'Stronger for the Storm', composed especially by @aberdeenuni @PaulMealor, to raise money for @BritishRedCross. 🎶 Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/krNkMcoGpe https://t.co/auDcBvWcPn — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) October 6, 2020

A virtual collaboration between singer Fiona Kennedy, composer Paul Mealor and lyricist Grahame Davies, the project is in aid of Red Cross, The Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League (RCEL), VSA and the University of Aberdeen’s Development Trust.

Singers of all abilities have been invited to add their voices from home, with submissions compiled to make a charity single – supported by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO).

The single will be created by Calum Malcolm, who has worked with artists such as Mark Knopfler, Simple Minds and Big Country.

The deadline for submissions had originally been set for yesterday – but it has now been extended until November 11.

Called Stronger for the Storm, the track will be performed on Remembrance Sunday and broadcast on Classic FM, with the “global choir” version released in time for Christmas.

Ms Kennedy said: “My hope is that this new, beautiful song will bring many people from all over the world together with a common purpose during these continuing challenging times.

“We all know the world is in turmoil just now and charities are really suffering with the postponing and cancelling of fundraising events – this is one way we can all get behind these wonderful organisations by taking part, regardless of musical ability.”

British Red Cross CEO Mike Adamson said: “The idea of a worldwide chorus bringing so much joy and friendship is uplifting and an opportunity for voices across the globe to come together in a truly memorable way.

“I can’t wait to hear the performance and would like to thank all the artists, producers, musicians and singers involved. It’s kindness like this that keeps us together, even in the toughest of times.

“The legacy from this chorus will be here for generations to come and by supporting the British Red Cross it will allow us to continue to respond quickly to disasters in the UK and around the world.”

Dr Kenneth Simpson, chief executive of VSA, said “We are thrilled to be one of the four nominated charities to benefit from iSing4Peace. The project provides a wonderful opportunity to unify people from all walks of life across the world through the power of music. Never has there been a more fitting song title, as we all currently brave a storm as a result of the ongoing global pandemic. Now more than ever, we need to unite, and the money raised from the song will help us provide vital support to vulnerable children and adults living in poverty and support people’s mental wellbeing.”

RCEL Secretary General, Lt Colonel Christopher Warren, said: “RCEL draws on a network of ex-Service Organisations across the Commonwealth to help pre-independence Commonwealth ex-Service men and women who served The Crown and their widows who are now in need. It is fitting that a project with a focus on bringing people together globally will help us to support some of the most vulnerable people around the world.”

Rob Donelson, executive director of advancement at the University of Aberdeen, said: “iSing4Peace is bringing people together at a time when performing is so severely constrained. Funds raised will enable the University of Aberdeen’s Development Trust to make a life-changing difference to students and to support excellence an innovation during these challenging times.”