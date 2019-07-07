Royal treat for Aberdeen charity workers

Aberdeen charity workers have spoken of their “once-in-a-lifetime” trip attending the Queen’s Garden Party in Edinburgh.

Staff at VSA were invited to celebrate their achievements with the Royal Family at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The group joined thousands of people invited to the event which was held at the Queen’s official residence in Scotland on Wednesday afternoon.

Also in attendance were three of the Queen’s children – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Forfar.

Care service manager at VSA Jackie Campbell, carer Donald Garden, director of external relations Jennifer Mitchell and NHS Health point Libby Souter all travelled down from their homes in the north-east for the special occasion.

They were selected along with other charity volunteers and workers for the positive impacts they have had on their communities.

Jackie told the Evening Express: “It was a wonderful experience for us and we got a chance to meet a whole host of people from different groups and backgrounds.

“It was great to be there in such a wonderful setting and to have the Queen at the party was wonderful.

“Seeing the Queen was magical, it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. She is stunning.

“We were standing really close to her and I felt honoured to be there.”

VSA recently launched its Changing Lives campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, in a bid to raise £3.2 million to build a state-of-the-art mental health facility in the heart of the city.

The facility will have 20 beds and residential areas to support adults on their journey to recovery when they are in need of additional support.

The charity will celebrate 150 years of changing the lives of vulnerable children and adults living across the north-east next year.

To mark the occasion, VSA has been granted permission by the Queen, who is a patron of the organisation, to host the Changing Lives Ball on her private estate at Balmoral Castle.

Up to 600 people are expected to attend the event on November 7 2020.

For more about VSA’s Changing Lives Campaign visit vsa.org.uk