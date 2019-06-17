Royal nod for Aberdeen charity’s milestone celebration

An Aberdeen social care charity has announced it will host an exclusive ball at a royal estate in honour of its milestone anniversary.

Aberdeen charity VSA will be celebrating 150 years of changing the lives of vulnerable children and adults living across the north-east next year.

To mark the occasion, the charity has been granted permission by the Queen to host the Changing Lives Ball on the private estate in Royal Deeside, Balmoral Castle.

The exclusive one-off event on November 7 2020 will be the crowning glory of the charity’s anniversary year and around 600 people are expected to attend.

Businesses Apache, Balmoral Group and John Clark Motor Group have backed the charity’s event.

James Hamilton Goddard of Balmoral Estate said: “We are delighted to announce that by gracious permission of Her Majesty the Queen, VSA charity will be holding their Changing Lives Ball at Balmoral in November 2020.”

VSA’s connection with the royal household dates back to 1870 when Queen Victoria granted patronage – and every reigning monarch since has been a patron of the charity.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations at VSA, said: “2020 marks a historic milestone in VSA’s history, and we are very honoured that our patron, Her Majesty The Queen, has given us exclusive permission for our 150th Changing Lives Ball to take place at Balmoral Castle next year.

“We recently launched a campaign to raise £3.2 million to build a new mental wellbeing facility in the heart of Aberdeen, any monies raised on the evening at this event will help go towards our mental health campaign.”

The charity is also planning various activities that will take place throughout 2020 which communities across the region and the public are encouraged to get involved with.

The VSA Changing Lives campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, hopes to build a 20-bed facility which will assist people living with a range of mental health conditions.

It would be built on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street.

To find out further information about sponsorship opportunities or how to support the event visit: vsa.org.uk