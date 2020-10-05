Royal Navy Hawk jets to fly over Aberdeen for NATO war games exercise

Royal Navy jets will be seen over Aberdeen this month – as they set up home at the airport.

The Royal Navy Hawk fast jets are currently taking part in a major NATO exercise pretending to be hostile aircraft or incoming missiles.

They will mainly be operating at sea as part of Exercise Joint Warrior during October, and will be based at Aberdeen International Airport.

The jets are from the 736 Naval Air Squadron, and are training aircraft used to simulate an attack to test ships’ companies to respond, including how they position their ships to protect the carrier, and how or when to use anti-air defences.

The move to Aberdeen follows a week operating in Yorkshire.

© Courtesy Issued by Royal Navy pr

The commanding officer of 736 Naval Air Squadron, Lieutenant Commander Jason Flintham, said: “This week has seen us take part in complicated training exercises involving both RAF Typhoons and the new generation of F35 jets operating from our aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, as part of the exercise GroupEx.

“These large-scale exercises are key to the delivery of the UK’s carrier strike group, and 736 squadron is at the forefront of preparing our ships for future operations around the world.

“The next stage is for our Hawk to operate from Aberdeen International Airport. We will be flying inland at times in order to set up attack runs on the NATO ships and I’d like to thank people in the area for their understanding as we operate throughout the first half of October.”

Interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport Roger Hunt added: “We are delighted to be welcoming these Royal Navy jets to Aberdeen International Airport while they take part in this major exercise.”