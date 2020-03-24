Royal Mail introduces new measures in north-east to combat coronavirus

Royal Mail has announced it will introduce a string of new measures in the north-east to combat coronavirus.

It will put a range of new social distancing measures in place aimed at protecting its colleagues.

That includes a new rule for one person in a Royal Mail delivery vehicle at any one time.

The organisation is also calling for the washing of hands when colleagues enter and leave Royal Mail buildings, as well as at regular times during the day.

The move comes after workers were recently told not to give customers hand-held devices to sign.

Shane O’Riordain, Royal Mail managing director of regulation and corporate affairs said: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.

“From today we have introduced a range of new social distancing measures aimed at offering further protection for our colleagues.

“Standard ways of working are being revised to ensure that, wherever possible, colleagues stay two metres apart.

“We are implementing a new rule that means there will only be one person in a Royal Mail delivery vehicle at any one time.

“Processes have been further reviewed to minimise the passing of work between colleagues.

“And we are calling for the washing of hands when colleagues enter and leave Royal Mail buildings, as well as at regular times during the day.”