Royal honour for north-east professor

A north-east professor has received a prestigious royal honour.

Professor Simon Parson, who leads the anatomy department at Aberdeen University, has been appointed Regius Chair of Anatomy.

King James IV founded the first Regius Professorship at the university in 1497 in the field of medicine.

There are only two Regius Chairs of Anatomy in the UK – in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Professor Parson becomes the seventh academic to hold the title in Aberdeen since it was first awarded to Sir John Struthers in 1863.

Appointment to the role is suggested by the Scottish Government and approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

Professor Parson said: “It is a great honour to hold this prestigious title and to follow in the footsteps of so many influential anatomists who have held it in the past.”