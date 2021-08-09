Royal Deeside Motor Show: petrolheads in store for a full throttle experience as car show makes its debut this weekend

Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to descend on the first-ever Royal Deeside Motor Show this weekend.

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions, over 1,000 vintage, retro and modern vehicles will be on display at the Kincardine Castle and Estate.

Organised by Aberdeen-based Etiom Events and sponsored by Lamborgini Edinburgh, the two-day event will start on August 14 at the private estate.

Final preparations have been a full-throttle affair for the team behind the event as they look to put the finishing touches on the weekend.

Hoping to turn it into a mainstay of the motoring calendar, it will be one of the first large scale events to happen in the north-east since 2020.

Socially distanced fun

Since being announced in October 2020, the event has captured the attention of many motor enthusiasts both locally and nationally who have signed up to showcase their vehicles.

And, as vaccination efforts programme continues to roll out across Scotland, the organisers have teamed up with NHS Grampian to run a mobile vaccine centre at the event.

Covid immunisations team leader Stephen Main said: “This is a great opportunity for anybody who would like and is eligible for the covid vaccination to receive it.

“We can administer first or second doses if eight weeks since the first dose.

“Attending the Royal Deeside Motor Show gives attendees an opportunity to ask questions and speak to our brilliant team in a fun, less formal setting to our usual vaccination centres. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the weekend.”

Etiom’s managing director Gavin Esslemont said: “We are very excited to get the opportunity to stage large scale events again, and whilst the events landscape is hugely different to what it was pre-pandemic, we are hugely encouraged by the support and encouragement offered to us, which has been coming in all sorts of forms since we announced a 2021 date.”

As well as support from thousands of motor enthusiasts who have already registered to attend, the event has also attracted the attention of local and national businesses.

Lamborghini Edinburgh, Aberdeen Paint & Body Repair Centre, Porsche Centre Aberdeen and Finnies, are just a few who will be spending the weekend welcoming attendees to the event.

Part of EventScotland’s Covid recovery plan

EventScotland has been supporting the event through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund and has been encouraging the organisers to plan for this event since October 2020.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of EventScotland, added: “Held within the uniquely Scottish and historic surroundings of Kincardine Castle and Estate, the Royal Deeside Motor Show is yet another fantastic addition to Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund portfolio and sure to be a high point of the summer for both motorsport fanatics, and those looking for a fun, family day out.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Chief Executive Jim Savege said: “It’s good to see events such as Royal Deeside Motor Show being scheduled.

“It has and continues to be a tough time for everyone just now, and I am sure the community will welcome and enjoy this event and the opportunity to get out and about.”