Royal Bank of Scotland in vow to support north-east customers during coronavirus pandemic

Banking giant Royal Bank of Scotland has vowed to support its customers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has introduced a string of new services to ensure its most vulnerable customers are able to do business.

Mark Gall, Regional Director in Aberdeen, for Royal Bank of Scotland said: “We are monitoring the impact of coronavirus on all our customers to ensure we can support them appropriately through this period of disruption.

“We are also working with governments, regulators and other banks to ensure we are doing everything we can to support our customers and the UK economy.

“We will continually review the support we are giving to make sure it is fit for purpose and we will also look to introduce new schemes where we feel our customers want or need them. We are doing everything possible to proactively reach out to our customers and especially vulnerable customers.

“Our colleagues are working extremely hard in difficult circumstances to continue to serve our customers and in some cases we may take slightly longer to address issues than we would like but volumes of inquiries have increased dramatically and we are working hard to meet the challenges presented to us.”

Among the new measures being introduced is the roll out of a dedicated support line for customers over 70 and those who are in a period of isolation. The phone line is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week. Those who need it can call Royal Bank of Scotland on 0800 051 4177 and NatWest on 0800 051 4176.

In addition, there is an emergency customer care line for NHS workers, where employees can get help with emergency banking support such as lending assistance and lost and stolen cards. This line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for its customers.

Those who need it can call Royal Bank of Scotland on 0800 046 6734 or NatWest on 0800 046 2418.

The bank also has a range of options for customers facing financial difficulty, including the option to defer mortgage and loan repayment for up to three months, which is available to both residential and buy-to-let customers whose tenants are experiencing issues with their finances.

Its branch network remains open and it is prioritising core opening hours from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm.

The bank has also vowed to help business customers through this difficult period, with £350 millon additional working capital funding for SMEs via an extension of their existing Growth Fund.

This is on top of the Banks participation in the, recently launched, Government Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme. Both these facilities will help provide additional lending designed to help businesses adapt to a rapidly changing external environment with the availability of fee-free loans. The bank also has a range of options for personal customers.

More details for customers can be found at business.rbs.co.uk/business/support-centre/service-status/coronavirus.html

Alternatively, NatWest customers can go to business.natwest.com/business/support-centre/ service-status/coronavirus.htmlhttp://business.rbs.co.uk/business/support-centre/service- status/coronavirus.html