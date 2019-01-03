Row over plans to scrap free parking in north-east towns

Business communities across the north-east have voiced their concern about plans to scrap free car parking in town centres.

Aberdeenshire Council will meet this month to decide whether all the free parking periods will be ditched to help close a budget gap of £211,000.

Inverurie’s Business Association (IBA), one of the groups which has hit out at the council, is working to retain the town’s 30-minute free parking.

IBA Chairwoman Victoria Withy said the group found that many people would not shop in the town and would have a “negative” impact to the retail businesses.

The council is expected to discuss the proposals on January 17.

