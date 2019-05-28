Public invited to see options for A96 dualling project

Options for the planned A96 dualling project have gone on show.

Transport Scotland is holding public exhibitions for the options on the 26-mile stretch of the A96 between Huntly and Aberdeen.

Residents and community groups will be able to put their views forward as the government body aims to have preferred route selected by the end of the year.

A number of options have since been dropped including two routes north of Inverurie.

The drop-ins are taking place from noon to 7pm

Tuesday 28 & Wednesday 29 May 2019

Wyness Hall

Inverurie

AB51 3QB

Kinellar Community Hall

Blackburn

AB21 0JQ

Gordon Arms Hotel

Huntly

AB54 8AF

Transport Scotland is pursing six different options which could see as many as seven grade separated junctions built, including at Colpy and Kintore.

The remaining possibility north of Inverurie bypasses the town near the existing road linking the B9170 Oldmeldrum Road and the B9001 Rothienorman Road near Portstown area.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “The Scottish Government has given a clear commitment to dual the A96, which will see delivery of around 88 miles of upgraded road between Inverness and Aberdeen, a huge task but one we are committed to delivering.

“As part of that dualling programme, we are taking forward the design work for the 26 mile stretch of the route between Huntly and Aberdeen. Having let local communities see and comment on a series of options last October, we have now reduced the number of options for this challenging section of the A96 and have made some changes to the options being taken forward as a result of the feedback we have received.

“The preferred option will be comprised of a combination of the remaining sections to form a continuous route between Huntly and Aberdeen.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the drop-ins from 28-31 May to view our plans for the scheme and give us their views. The vital feedback we receive will help inform the design and assessment work as we look to identify a preferred option by the end of this year.”