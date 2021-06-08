Show Links
Route for missing section of Lossiemouth to Burghead path for cyclists, walkers and horse riders unveiled after nearly 15 years

By David Mackay
08/06/2021, 11:45 am
© Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Melanie Newbould of the Laich of Moray Active Travel Group, pictured left, and Carolle Ralph of Lossiemouth Community Council close to the proposed route of the path near Lossiemouth.

After waiting nearly 15 years a gap in a proposed path between Moray communities for walkers, cyclists and horse riders may finally be filled.

An active travel route linking Lossiemouth, Hopeman and Burghead has been an aspiration for locals since as far back as 2007 amid road safety concerns on the road running along the coast.

The project started well with the first phase from Burghead to Duffus being completed – creating a safe route for all away from busy roads.

