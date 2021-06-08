After waiting nearly 15 years a gap in a proposed path between Moray communities for walkers, cyclists and horse riders may finally be filled.

An active travel route linking Lossiemouth, Hopeman and Burghead has been an aspiration for locals since as far back as 2007 amid road safety concerns on the road running along the coast.

The project started well with the first phase from Burghead to Duffus being completed – creating a safe route for all away from busy roads.