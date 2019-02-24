Rotary group hosts open evening for north-east community groups

A rotary club is to host an open evening for community groups in a north-east town.

Ellon Rotary is holding the event to raise awareness of different activities that are available in the area.

Charities, clubs and community groups have been urged to snap up a free spot at the event.

A spokesman for Ellon Rotary said: “This will give members of the public an opportunity to come along and decide which particular group they may like to join.

“If you are unable as a club to be represented on the night, please still let us have your contact details so we can create a directory of all clubs and organisations in Ellon.”

The event will take place from 6.30-8pm on March 28 at the Station Hotel in Ellon.

More information about the event is available by emailing graham.ellon@gmail.com