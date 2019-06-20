Ross Thomson criticised by police chief over drug centre claims

A police boss has blasted a north-east MP who claimed special centres where drug addicts can inject themselves safely don’t work.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson incurred the wrath of North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones when he tweeted that drug consumption rooms would not cut heroin abuse or reduce the number of deaths.

The Home Office has ruled out the creation of a drug consumption room in Glasgow – an idea backed by the local council and Scottish Government – where users could take illegal substances in safe and sterile surroundings rather than injecting in the street.

Mr Jones, who is a long-standing drug reformer and has visited Geneva where he has seen a similar system operating successfully, said Mr Thomson’s claim was “outrageously misleading”.

He added: “He should not be allowed to peddle such rubbish unchallenged. Setting up a drug consumption room where people suffering from problematic drug use can take the drugs themselves safely and hygienically does save lives and would provide real benefits to the community.”

Conservative MP Mr Thomson said: “The UK Government has made clear that there are no plans to introduce drug consumption rooms.

“During its inquiry, Scottish Affairs Committee took evidence from the founder of the Centre for Drug Misuse Research at Glasgow University, who cast serious doubts as to whether these shooting galleries would be effective.

“We have an SNP government that simply parks addicts on methadone. Now it wants to supply the heroin for them.

“That’s the wrong approach. We should be working to prevent drug use in our communities, supporting people through treatment and recovery and cracking down on the drug dealers who wreck our communities.”

But Kirsty Blackman, SNP MP for Aberdeen North, said: “I think it is a disgrace that Ross Thomson is so openly undermining the incredible work of police and social services in our communities who already work day in and day out on the frontline to try and prevent drug taking and drug deaths.”