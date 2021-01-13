Ross Noble announces Aberdeen Music Hall gig for 2022

Geordie comedian Ross Noble will be heading back to Aberdeen next year.

The popular comic, who has featured on QI, Have I Got News For You and Just A Minute, will be at performing as part of his Humournoid tour at the Music Hall on January 14 2022.

Noble, who took time away from stand-up to perform in The Producers and Young Frankenstein, last performed in Aberdeen as part of the Comedy Festival in 2016.

Andy Kite, marketing manager at APA said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Ross to the Music Hall in 2022 with his new tour.

“His performances are always a thrill to watch and this is a great chance to see one of the top comedians in the UK.

“Ross is a firm favourite in Aberdeen with his stand up shows and appearances in musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre. We are sure tickets are going to be in high demand.”

Tickets for the show are available from Aberdeen Performing Arts, and are on sale now.