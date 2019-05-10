Roof of Victoria Road School collapses as fire crews battle massive blaze

The roof of a former Aberdeen school has collapsed as firefighters work to tackle a massive blaze.

A massive column of black smoke is visible over Torry from across the city this morning as emergency services work to tackle the fire at the school.

Victoria Road has been shut in both directions with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Victoria Road in #Torry #Aberdeen is currently closed in both directions while @fire_scot deal with an incident. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) May 10, 2019

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said three appliances were sent to the scene at 9.19am.

More to follow