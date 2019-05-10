Friday, May 10th 2019 Show Links
Roof of Victoria Road School collapses as fire crews battle massive blaze

10/05/2019, 9:36 am Updated: 10/05/2019, 9:59 am
The roof of a former Aberdeen school has collapsed as firefighters work to tackle a massive blaze.

A massive column of black smoke is visible over Torry from across the city this morning as emergency services work to tackle the fire at the school.

Victoria Road has been shut in both directions with motorists asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said three appliances were sent to the scene at 9.19am.

