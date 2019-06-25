Roof of Aberdeen cathedral to be repaired with £300,000 grant

The roof of a historic Aberdeen church will be repaired with funding from a £300,000 grant.

Money from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will be used to pay for the repairs as well as restoration training for volunteers and classes to teach youngsters about the history of St Machar’s Cathedral.

The cathedral dates back to the 1400s and is one of the oldest buildings in Aberdeen.

However, the stained glass windows are now deemed to be at risk due to the condition of the roof. A celebratory event will take place next year to mark the completion of the restored Renaissance ceiling.

Riona McMorrow, acting head of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Making more decisions on funding in Scotland means we can focus on the heritage that really matters to people, creating jobs, bringing economic prosperity and improving people’s lives.”