Romance in the air at Aberdeen charity diamond hunt

Casanovas thinking about popping the question have been given the perfect excuse – a treasure hunt for which a £5,000 diamond ring is the prize in Aberdeen.

Finnie’s the Jeweller, based on George Street, Aberdeen, is staging the event on September 7, with all proceeds going to help Maggie’s Aberdeen support people with cancer.

One lucky winner will scoop the top prize of a loose certified diamond with a retail value of £5,000 while 10 runners up will each win a £100 Finnies gift voucher.

And though the action-packed contest is open to anyone, organisers have said it would be a perfect endeavour for anyone thinking of getting on one knee – or for those who have already got engaged.

Among those taking part will be Ryan Thomson and Claire Smith, of Porthlethen, who got engaged in November 2017.

Claire, a 29-year-old payroll manager said: “We’re really looking forward to taking part.

“Our knowledge about Aberdeen isn’t amazing but we’ll be swotting up before the contest – and it will be good exercise too along the treasure hunt route.

“The prize is absolutely amazing. Imagine winning a diamond worth so much.

“I’ve already got an engagement ring which I love and, if I won, I would have the diamond made into another ring that I could keep in the family and pass it down to my daughter,” said Claire, who is mum to Connor, four, and Reilly, four months.

She added: “The contest will be a lot of fun for everyone. One person posted on social media that, if he won, he would donate the diamond to Maggie’s – what a great gesture that would be.”

The hunt will start and end at the Roof Terrace Garden, above the St Nicholas Centre.

Hunters will receive scorecards with a set of clues at the event and once all the clues have been solved, those with the correct answers will go into a prize draw for the diamond.

Dominique Dawson of Finnie’s said: “The competition will coincide with Aberdeen Doors Open Day and the George Street Family Market so there should be a good crowd in the city.

“It would be perfect for couples who are looking to get engaged – and everyone else.

“There will be food, drink and music from 10am to 4pm on the Roof Terrace Garden, where tickets will be collected.”

Tickets cost £25 and more information is at tinyurl.com/finniestreasure