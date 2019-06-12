Rod Stewart’s Aberdeen gig cancelled due to bad weather

Rod Stewart’s outside gig at the AECC tonight has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions.

The concert will now be held on Tuesday July 16.

The promoters announced: “Sir Rod and his team always believe the show must go on and this decision has not been taken lightly. However, due to the high winds and bad weather it would not be safe to go ahead with this evening’s concert.

“We are pleased to announce that working with the venue, we are able to reschedule the concert to Tuesday 16th July 2019.”

They said all existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, and ticket holders are not required to take any action. Customers requiring assistance are requested to contact their point of purchase.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The promoters said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this causes everyone but safety is our priority.”

The Brit Award-winning 74-year-old was due to be the last act to play at the AECC tonight, before it moves to P&J Live.

He is on a tour to promote his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses.

Tonight’s gig would have been the first time he has played the north-east in close to ten years.