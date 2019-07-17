Rod Stewart to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live in December

Rod Stewart loved his sell-out gig in Aberdeen last night so much he’s coming back to do it all over again.

Just hours after wowing fans at a sold-out outdoor arena in the last ever gig at the AECC, the singing superstar announced he will be one of the first acts to play P&J Live.

He will play the state-of-the-art venue on Saturday December 7 as his biggest ever UK tour rocks on.

Rod, whose original date for the AECC was postponed last month due to adverse weather, said: “Last night was a phenomenal sell-out show which I’m so glad we could make happen, so I’m delighted to tell you all that I’m coming back.

“You know I love performing in Scotland, so as well as my three shows down the road in Glasgow I’m coming to Aberdeen again, too.

“It will be great to see you all again so get ready to party with me this December.”

Tickets for his P&J Live date will go on sale at 9am on Friday, you can register for pre-sale here.

The news will delight the thousands of fans who loved every minute of his concert last night, part of the singer’s extensive UK tour which started in May.