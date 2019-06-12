Rod Stewart concert to close Aberdeen road

An Aberdeen road is to partially close to protect public safety while a major music event is taking place.

Exploration Drive in Bridge of Don will shut between its junction with the Technology Park roundabout and the car park to the east of the junction from noon until 11.59pm today.

The closure will be in place while Rod Stewart is on stage at the AECC.

Restrictions are necessary in the “interest of public safety and to ease traffic congestion”.

No waiting rules will also be enforced on nearby King Robert’s Way, King Robert’s Place and Morrison’s Croft Crescent.

