Robin Galloway is back in Aberdeen on Pure Radio

Robin Galloway has made his return to Aberdeen with the launch of Pure Radio in the north-east.

Aberdeen-born, Galloway is one of Scotland’s favourite DJs known for infamous wind-ups featuring the “fash” lorry driver from Peterhead, Hector Brocklebank.

The radio station launched in the north-east on Friday morning, hitting the waves on DAB radio and is continuing its growth from its initial debut 18 months ago.

Until now, Pure Radio was only available in central Scotland and now Robin Galloway is looking to come home.

In recognition of the launch, on Friday night Aberdeen will be illuminated with an image of Robin Galloway marking his return to the city on Pure Radio.

He commented: “I cannot believe how quickly our popularity has grown in such a short time.

“We launched 18 months ago and within a year we have managed to launch in Perth and Dundee.

“Now we have the north-east firmly in our sights and for me this is a very personal journey as it all began here for me in Aberdeen.”

Mr Galloway, who was recently polled as Scotland’s most popular presenter, will be joined by fellow Aberdonian Paul Harper, who will host the afternoon show.

Pure Radio will join its sister station Original 106 which launched in 2007, although the two stations will have two distinctive brands.

Adam Findlay, managing director of Pure Radio, said: “This now firmly points us toward an unrivalled market offering with Original 106 delivering the very best in local radio with local news and sports as part of its mix and now Pure Radio Scotland delivering a more pan Scottish angle offering the best of Scottish music, entertainment, humour and entertainment at its core.”