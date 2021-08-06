Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Robin Galloway is back in Aberdeen on Pure Radio

By Ross Hempseed
06/08/2021, 7:52 pm Updated: 06/08/2021, 7:53 pm
Robin Galloway is back broadcasting in Aberdeen on Pure Radio.
Robin Galloway has made his return to Aberdeen with the launch of Pure Radio in the north-east.

Aberdeen-born, Galloway is one of Scotland’s favourite DJs known for infamous wind-ups featuring the “fash” lorry driver from Peterhead, Hector Brocklebank.

The radio station launched in the north-east on Friday morning, hitting the waves on DAB radio and is continuing its growth from its initial debut 18 months ago.

Until now, Pure Radio was only available in central Scotland and now Robin Galloway is looking to come home.

In recognition of the launch, on Friday night Aberdeen will be illuminated with an image of Robin Galloway marking his return to the city on Pure Radio.

He commented: “I cannot believe how quickly our popularity has grown in such a short time.

“We launched 18 months ago and within a year we have managed to launch in Perth and Dundee.

“Now we have the north-east firmly in our sights and for me this is a very personal journey as it all began here for me in Aberdeen.”

Robin Galloway anchors the breakfast show on Pure Radio and brings his humour back home.

Mr Galloway, who was recently polled as Scotland’s most popular presenter, will be joined by fellow Aberdonian Paul Harper, who will host the afternoon show.

Pure Radio will join its sister station Original 106 which launched in 2007, although the two stations will have two distinctive brands.

Adam Findlay, managing director of Pure Radio, said: “This now firmly points us toward an unrivalled market offering with Original 106 delivering the very best in local radio with local news and sports as part of its mix and now Pure Radio Scotland delivering a more pan Scottish angle offering the best of Scottish music, entertainment, humour and entertainment at its core.”

 