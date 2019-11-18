Robert Gordon University to mark Entrepreneurship Week

An Aberdeen university is set to hold a string of events to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) is celebrating the occasion this week with interactive and informative events across five days to encourage entrepreneurial activity among students, staff, alumni and members of the public.

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) is an international initiative to celebrate and create startups and innovations, which contribute to the social and economic development of their regions.

And RGU is marking the week with the launch of new digital, bite-sized mini-modules on entrepreneurship.

Professor Gordon McConnell, director of entrepreneurship and innovation at RGU, said: “The new mini-modules recognise that the skills students need to adapt and manage their careers within the changing world of work, during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, goes beyond the university-discipline of classroom-based learning.

“All students – no matter what type or form of course they are doing – will be able to engage with the material and undertake their learning in short bursts from a digital device.”

More information about the activities taking place during GEW 2019 can be found on the Events section of RGU’s website.