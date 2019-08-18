Robert Gordon University to hold open day for prospective students

A city university will open its doors to prospective students in an event next week.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) will hold the open day on Thursday, organised for future students to learn more about postgraduate courses available.

The free event will take place from 5-7pm in the Sir Ian Wood Building at the Garthdee campus.

Course leaders will be on hand from each of the university’s subject areas to discuss different course options and opportunities.

Facilities and accommodation, as well as scholarship and funding opportunities, can be discussed.

They will also be able to find out about RGU’s online learning environment.

Prospective students and visitors will be able to tour the campus.

Filippo Antoniazzi, head of student life at the university, said: “Our open evenings provide the chance to experience the university’s stunning riverside campus, learn more about our courses and find out why we are a top university for graduate prospects in the UK.

“Whether you are looking to enhance your job prospects, change career or continue with your studies, the event will give attendees the opportunity to gather all the information they need to make their decision.”

For more information and to register for the open evening, go to rgu.ac.uk/events/postgraduate-open-evening