Robert Gordon University ranked worst in Scotland in latest rankings

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has been ranked worst in Scotland and joint bottom in the UK according to the latest university league tables.

The Times Higher Education Ranking has the Garthdee-based university as one of the seven lowest-scoring universities in Scotland.

Each school is ranked based on its teaching, research, citation, industry income and international outlook and helps guide students looking to pick their higher education destination.

More than 1,400 universities across 92 countries are featured in what is described as “the largest and most diverse university rankings” to date.

The top-ranked university was The University of Oxford with a score of 95.4. By comparison, RGU’s scored 10.7-22.1.

However, the university’s score for International outlook bucked was ranked significantly higher, with a score of 75.

A spokesman for RGU said: “There are many national and international university league tables which each use their own set of metrics. THE World Rankings ranks the top 1,527 global institutions of over 25,000 universities in the world.

“RGU has celebrated a strong performance across a range of league tables this year which have recognised the quality of our teaching, our supportive learning environment, our graduate employability and the satisfaction of our students.

“Most recently, RGU was ranked second-top university in Scotland and in the UK for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey and was named top modern university in Scotland by the Complete University Guide.

“We never stand still as an institution, we are always looking to enhance our courses, our capability, our work with students and the communities we serve.”

The University of Aberdeen has slipped down this year’s league table, ranking as the 25th best university in the UK and joint 178th in the world – a drop of 10 places from last year’s rankings.

Scotland’s Rural College was 49th in the UK.